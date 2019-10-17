Sharks' Brent Burns: Pair of power-play assists
Burns registered two power-play helpers and a pair of hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Burns helped out on two-thirds of Evander Kane's hat trick. The 34-year-old has three multi-point games in his last four outings. The perennial Norris Trophy competitor has seven points in as many games, adding 11 hits and 22 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.