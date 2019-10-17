Sharks' Brent Burns: Pair of power-play assists

Burns registered two power-play helpers and a pair of hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Burns helped out on two-thirds of Evander Kane's hat trick. The 34-year-old has three multi-point games in his last four outings. The perennial Norris Trophy competitor has seven points in as many games, adding 11 hits and 22 shots on goal.

