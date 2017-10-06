Play

Sharks' Brent Burns: Picks up helper in Opening Night loss

Burns tallied an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner picked up right where he left off last season, notching a point and five shots on goal in Wednesday's defeat. He'll look to pot his first goal of the campaign Saturday against the Kings.

