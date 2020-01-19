Play

Sharks' Brent Burns: Playing through shoulder injury

Burns has been playing through a shoulder injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if this injury is related to Burns leaving and returning during a game against the Stars on Jan. 11. Burns has no points in his last three outings -- it's likely the shoulder that is holding him back. He'll have over a week to recover as the Sharks don't play again until Jan. 27 against the Ducks.

