Sharks' Brent Burns: Playing through shoulder issue
Burns has been playing through a shoulder injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if this injury is related to Burns leaving and returning during a game against the Stars on Jan. 11. Burns has no points in his last three outings -- it's likely the shoulder that is holding him back. He'll have over a week to recover as the Sharks don't play again until Jan. 27 against the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.