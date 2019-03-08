Sharks' Brent Burns: Plenty of apples on tree

Burns (illness) picked up his 60th assist of the season in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

He went plus-3 in the contest. Burns has an assist in three straight games and 10 points in his last nine outings. He leads all defensemen in scoring with 73 points this season. After the brief illness scare, Burns remains a must-start across virtually all formats.

