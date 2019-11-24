Sharks' Brent Burns: Plucks apple in overtime win

Burns recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.

It was a fairly quiet game for the defenseman, but he started the sequence that ended with Logan Couture's overtime tally. Burns remains steady in fantasy, with 21 points, 32 hits and 68 shots on goal through 24 contests. A minus-14 rating is the only truly bad category for the 34-year-old.