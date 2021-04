Burns recorded three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Burns set up goals by Kevin Labanc and Patrick Marleau in the first period. In the third, Burns added a shorthanded helper on a Dylan Gambrell goal. The 36-year-old Burns has 24 points, 86 shots on net, 67 blocks, 22 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 39 appearances. He's still logging plenty of ice time in a top-four role for the Sharks.