Burns recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Burns set up Dylan Gambrell for the opening tally 2:23 into the game. The 36-year-old Burns has collected four helpers in his last six outings. The veteran defenseman has 16 points, 73 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 29 appearances overall.