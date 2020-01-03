Sharks' Brent Burns: Point per game in last seven
Burns scored the overtime winner on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 3-2 triumph over Pittsburgh.
Burns helped Tomas Hertl open the scoring before ending it himself in the extra session. It looked like the bearded blueliner had finally lost a step at age 34 after averaging north of 75 points in the previous four season, but Burns is doing his best to reverse that narrative with seven points in his last seven games following an 11-game drought.
