Sharks' Brent Burns: Point streak to three games
Burns posted a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Burns now has a goal and three helpers over his last three games, adding eight hits, seven shots and seven blocked shots in that span. The multi-category best has 15 points in as many appearances in the playoffs, supplying 40 shots, 39 blocks, and 31 hits.
