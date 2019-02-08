Sharks' Brent Burns: Points in five straight
Burns scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win in Calgary.
The Sharks' top defenseman has tallied nine points as part of his five-game point streak, and he also led San Jose with 2:47 of power-play time Thursday night. Burns is up to 61 points in 2018-19, but he is struggling to find the back of the net, as the 33-year-old currently holds a shooting percentage of 5.4 compared to his career mark of 7.0.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...