Sharks' Brent Burns: Points in five straight

Burns scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win in Calgary.

The Sharks' top defenseman has tallied nine points as part of his five-game point streak, and he also led San Jose with 2:47 of power-play time Thursday night. Burns is up to 61 points in 2018-19, but he is struggling to find the back of the net, as the 33-year-old currently holds a shooting percentage of 5.4 compared to his career mark of 7.0.