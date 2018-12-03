Sharks' Brent Burns: Points in four straight

Burns had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Burns notched his fourth goal of 2018-19 on a five-on-three man advantage. The power-play marker also extended Burns'' point streak to four games, giving him a goal and four helpers over that span. The 33-year-old has now posted 29 points through 28 games and despite San Jose's' collective struggles, remains a must-start in most every format.