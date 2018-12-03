Sharks' Brent Burns: Points in four straight
Burns had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
Burns notched his fourth goal of 2018-19 on a five-on-three man advantage. The power-play marker also extended Burns'' point streak to four games, giving him a goal and four helpers over that span. The 33-year-old has now posted 29 points through 28 games and despite San Jose's' collective struggles, remains a must-start in most every format.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Garners helper•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Goals not coming despite massive shot totals•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Two assists, eight shots in loss•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Registers two apples in win•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Inks up scoresheet again•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Extends point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...