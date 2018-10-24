Sharks' Brent Burns: Points in six straight

Burns scored the game-winning goal Tuesday and added two more assists in a 5-4 win over Nashville.

Burns' goal Tuesday came with less than three minutes remaining in the game and also happened to come on the power play. After opening the season with three pointless performances, the bearded wonder has been on fire and now sits tied with Logan Couture for the team lead with 10 points. Burns will look to extend his point streak to seven games Friday when San Jose takes on Carolina.