Sharks' Brent Burns: Post three-point night

Burns recorded two goals, three points and 7 shots on net during a 4-3 double overtime victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1.

The Sharks top defender posted his first multi-point contest of the playoffs while amassing nearly 37 minutes in the overtime contest. On the way to the Stanley Cup two years ago, Burns had eight multi-point games. If Burns is just heating up, it could mean big things for the Sharks.