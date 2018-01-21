Sharks' Brent Burns: Posts another multi-point night
Burns recorded a pair of assists and five shots on goal in a 2-1 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.
Since scoring his first goal on Nov. 24, Burns has been a completely different player. He's struggled all season defensively, but he has seven goals and 29 points in the last 25 games. Burns has also posted eight multi-point games and averaged 4.6 shots on goal during that stretch. He got off to a terrible start, but Burns is back to his elite level.
