Sharks' Brent Burns: Posts three assists
Burns registered three helpers and six shots on goal in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.
Heading into the bye week, Burns was hot, having picked up at least a point in nine of the last 10 games. Since Dec. 7, Burns has six goals, 21 points and 78 shots on goal in 15 contests. If he keeps firing, there's a good chance the goals could keep coming. Burns currently has a 3.9 shooting percentage, which is his lowest since 2009-10. It wouldn't surprise anybody if that shooting percentage is much higher during the second half of the season. Reaching the 20-goal mark is probably a stretch for Burns, but owners can expect more than seven goals in the second half, which is what he has through 41 games.
