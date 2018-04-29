Sharks' Brent Burns: Posts three-point night

Burns recorded two goals, three points and seven shots on net during a 4-3 double overtime victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday. The series is tied, 1-1.

The Sharks' top defender posted his first multi-point contest of the playoffs while amassing nearly 37 minutes in the overtime contest. On the way to the Stanley Cup final two years ago, Burns had eight multi-point games. If Burns is just heating up, it could mean big things for the Sharks.