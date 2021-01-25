Burns scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Burns broke a 3-3 tie with his tally at 18:12 of the third period, which stood as the game-winner. He was solid across the board, adding a pair of hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in the contest. The blueliner has four points, 22 shots, nine blocked shots, seven hits and eight PIM in six contests this season. Burns plays a ton for the Sharks, and he seems set to translate that into a well-rounded stat line for fantasy managers.