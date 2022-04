Burns posted two assists, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

This was Burns' first multi-point effort since March 10, but he was productive in that span with nine points in 17 games. The 37-year-old defenseman has returned to the 50-point mark for the first time in the last three campaigns, amassing nine goals, 41 assists, 189 shots on net, 137 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating in 75 outings.