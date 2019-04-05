Sharks' Brent Burns: Provides full stat line

Burns tallied a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Burns also went plus-3, with three hits, four blocked shots and two PIM. The two-point night gives Burns 81 points in as many appearances. He also hit 100 blocked shots for the fifth straight year. Burns has a chance at the Norris Trophy this season, and if he plays Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, it will be his fifth straight campaign without missing a game.