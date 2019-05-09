Sharks' Brent Burns: Provides pair of helpers
Burns had two assists, three shots and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.
Burns finished the series with four goals and six helpers in seven games, and that was with him being held off the scoresheet three times. Burns has five goals and nine helpers in 14 games during the playoffs, and should remain a top option on defense for fantasy owners in the Western Conference finals.
