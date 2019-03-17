Sharks' Brent Burns: Puts mini-slump to rest

Burns found his way back to the scoresheet with an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Burns had gone four games without a point entering Saturday's game, going cold at the worst possible time for fantasy owners. He did have six hits and 13 shots in those contests, but Burns' owners are likely much more encouraged by the helper. He's up to 74 points (13 goals, 61 apples) in 72 games this season, now just two points shy of his career high from 2016-17.