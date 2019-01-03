Sharks' Brent Burns: Racking up assists

Burns scored a goal and four points with three shots on goal in a 5-4 victory against the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Similar to last season, Burns hasn't found the back of the net much in 2018-19, but he's still averaging more than a point per game. He has seven goals and 44 points in 42 games. The seven goals puts him right about on pace to score around the 12 he had in 2017-18. When he won the Norris Trophy in 2016-17, Burns scored 29 goals. Still, owners will take all the assists.