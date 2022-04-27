Burns scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Burns' second-period tally got the Sharks on the board. The 37-year-old defenseman has picked up two goals and seven assists in 13 games in April, showing no signs of slowing down while playing a huge role on the top pairing. For the season, he has 10 goals, 53 points (17 on the power play), 197 shots on net, 148 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating in 80 contests.