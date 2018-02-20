Sharks' Brent Burns: Ready for action in St. Louis
Burns (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday night's showdown in San Jose, NHL.com reports.
Despite an early exit from Sunday's win against the Stars, Burns will maintain his place in the Sharks' lineup without having missed a game to this undisclosed injury. The offensive defenseman has not recorded points in consecutive games since the end of January, so he'll look to start a new streak Tuesday against a Blues team that has lost three straight.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Leaves Sunday's game early•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Multi-point game against Vancouver•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Looking at forward role•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Lethal on power play in loss•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Records another multi-point game•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Extends scoring streak in Tuesday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...