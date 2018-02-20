Sharks' Brent Burns: Ready for action in St. Louis

Burns (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday night's showdown in San Jose, NHL.com reports.

Despite an early exit from Sunday's win against the Stars, Burns will maintain his place in the Sharks' lineup without having missed a game to this undisclosed injury. The offensive defenseman has not recorded points in consecutive games since the end of January, so he'll look to start a new streak Tuesday against a Blues team that has lost three straight.

