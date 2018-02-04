Sharks' Brent Burns: Records another multi-point game

Burns scored and added an assist in a 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

After his extremely slow start, Burns continues to rack up the points. That's eight goals and 32 points in the last 26 games. Unfortunately, he's also posted a minus-16 rating during that stretch too, but in terms of scoring from the blue line, nobody has been better. He also leads the league with 219 shots on goal. Burns is far from defending his Norris Trophy, but at least he's salvaging his season.