Sharks' Brent Burns: Records first goal

Burns has one goal and two points with a minus-2 rating and four shots on net in a 5-2 loss against the Predators on Tuesday.

Despite the defeat, Burns posted his first goal and first power-play point. He's been an animal with points on the man advantage in recent seasons, but the bad news is Burns is already off to a minus-5 rating. Since winning the Norris Trophy in 2016-17, Burns owns a minus-8 rating, including this season. He has one goal and three points in four games to begin 2019-20.