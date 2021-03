Burns posted an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Burns set up Timo Meier for the Sharks' lone goal of the contest. The 36-year-old Burns has 15 points, 67 shots on goal, 40 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 26 outings. He's no longer producing like an elite defenseman, although he remains a fairly solid scorer in fantasy.