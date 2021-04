Burns notched an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Burns had the secondary helper on an Erik Karlsson tally in the third period. The 36-year-old Burns has accumulated 25 points, 98 shots, 71 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 42 contests. He's gone 21 games without a goal, but the veteran blueliner has offset the lamp-lighting drought with 13 helpers in that span.