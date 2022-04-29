Burns notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Burns has points in four straight games (one goal, three assists) as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The 37-year-old defenseman is up to 54 points, 199 shots on net, 149 sblocked shots and a minus-14 rating in 81 contests. He'll likely complete another full season without missing a game by suiting up Friday in Seattle, which would be his eighth straight campaign without an absence.