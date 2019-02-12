Sharks' Brent Burns: Records two apples

Burns had a pair of assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks.

Burns was held without a point in Saturday's win over the Oilers, snapping a six-game point streak, but he didn't stay down for long. He surprisingly had only two shots, which is unusual for the trigger-happy defender. Burns is in the midst of a career year, with 63 points from 57 games, which would be the first time he finishes with a point-per-game pace or better in his career if he can keep it going.