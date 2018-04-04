Sharks' Brent Burns: Records two assists in loss

Burns collected two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's loss to the Stars.

Burns continues to produce at a fantastic rate and is now up to 11 goals and 65 points in 80 games on the season. The 33-year-old has racked up 27 of his points with the man advantage and has fired a whopping 321 shots on goal. You can't do much better than Burns on the blueline.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories