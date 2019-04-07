Sharks' Brent Burns: Records two points

Burns posted a goal and an assist during a 5-2 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

The 34-year-old needed one point to secure his first season of averaging a point per game, and he achieved that with a goal in the first period. He added an assist on an empty-netter for good measure. Burns was able to get back to the 20-goal mark in 2018-19, but he registered a career-high 67 assists. He also recorded his fourth straight 300-shot season. Burns finished 2018-19 with 16 goals, 83 points, plus-13 rating and 300 shots on net in 82 games this season.