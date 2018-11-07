Sharks' Brent Burns: Registers two apples in win
Burns notched two assists in San Jose's win over Minnesota on Tuesday.
Burns has now recorded at least one point in 11 of San Jose's last 12 games. Long known as one of the better offensive defensemen in the league, the Ontario native has overcome his slow start to the season and now finds himself the third highest-scoring blueliner in the NHL. Burns and the Sharks will look to maintain their Pacific Division lead Thursday when they travel to Dallas to play the Stars.
