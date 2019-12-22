Sharks' Brent Burns: Returns to form with two points
Burns scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Burns now has three points in his last two contests after an 11-game drought. The 34-year-old has been known for his offense, so it's good to see him back on the scoresheet. He's at 24 points, 103 shots on goal and a minus-24 rating through 37 appearances. Ten of his points have come on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.