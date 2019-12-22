Sharks' Brent Burns: Returns to form with two points

Burns scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Burns now has three points in his last two contests after an 11-game drought. The 34-year-old has been known for his offense, so it's good to see him back on the scoresheet. He's at 24 points, 103 shots on goal and a minus-24 rating through 37 appearances. Ten of his points have come on the power play.