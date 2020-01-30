Sharks' Brent Burns: Rifles in 10th goal

Burns scored a goal on four shots and blocked a pair of shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Burns gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 5:57 of the second period, but the Canucks pushed back with a four-goal third. The 34-year-old defenseman has 10 goals and 33 points in 52 games this season. He's added 155 shots on net, 77 blocks and a minus-22 rating. Burns will likely play through a shoulder injury for the rest of the year, so expectations for his offense should be tempered accordingly.