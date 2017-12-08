Sharks' Brent Burns: Scores overtime winner Thursday
Burns scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 triumph over Carolina.
Burns' assist helped his team overcome a two-goal, third-period deficit, and he ended the extra session quickly with a goal just 22 seconds in. The tally was only the second of the season for the reigning Norris Trophy winner, as Burns' scoring touch has seemingly vanished after consecutive campaigns with at least 27 goals.
