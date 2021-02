Burns scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Burns tallied just 45 seconds into the game, but the Wild soon took over on offense. The 35-year-old Burns is up to four goals, eight points, 51 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 17 appearances. Without elite scoring numbers, the Ontario native is just a solid depth option for fantasy managers.