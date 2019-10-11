Sharks' Brent Burns: Second straight two-point game
Burns scored a goal on five shots and added an assist with two PIM in a 5-4 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
That's back-to-back multi-point games for one of the NHL's elite rearguards. The 34-year-old, now in his 16th season, logged a game-high 27:24 minutes of ice time and continues to produce at the highest of levels. He scored 16 goals in 2018-19 and tallied a career-high 83 points to go with a plus-13 rating.
