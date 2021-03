Burns recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Burns set up a power-play goal by Tomas Hertl in the first period as well as Evander Kane's even-strength marker in the second. The 36-year-old Burns has 14 points (five on the power play), 66 shots, 33 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating in 24 outings this year.