Burns posted an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Burns had the lone helper on Rudolfs Balcers' empty-net goal in the third period. The 36-year-old Burns is up to 21 points, 83 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 18 PIM through 36 contests. He'll continue to log plenty of ice time -- he's averaging 26:26 per game this year, a career high.