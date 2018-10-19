Sharks' Brent Burns: Sets up two man-advantage goals in victory
Burns collected two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-1 home win over the Sabres.
The Sharks converted three of their seven power plays, with Burns doing his part on goals credited to the ever-dangerous Logan Couture and captain Joe Pavelski. Burns is still seeking his first goal of the season, though he does have six assists over that span. Remember, Burns didn't score until his 21st game of the 2017-18 campaign, yet he still lit the lamp 12 times on 332 shots to establish a reasonably safe floor from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...