Sharks' Brent Burns: Sets up two man-advantage goals in victory

Burns collected two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-1 home win over the Sabres.

The Sharks converted three of their seven power plays, with Burns doing his part on goals credited to the ever-dangerous Logan Couture and captain Joe Pavelski. Burns is still seeking his first goal of the season, though he does have six assists over that span. Remember, Burns didn't score until his 21st game of the 2017-18 campaign, yet he still lit the lamp 12 times on 332 shots to establish a reasonably safe floor from a fantasy perspective.