Sharks' Brent Burns: Setting up goals with aplomb
Burns generated three assists in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Blackhawks in Chicago. Two of the apples took place on the power play.
There were plenty of questions about how the offseason addition of Erik Karlsson would impact Burns' game, but the bearded beast is currently rocking the best scoring pace (0.94 points per game) of his 14-year career.
More News
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Points in four straight•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Garners helper•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Goals not coming despite massive shot totals•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Two assists, eight shots in loss•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Registers two apples in win•
-
Sharks' Brent Burns: Inks up scoresheet again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...