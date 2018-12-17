Sharks' Brent Burns: Setting up goals with aplomb

Burns generated three assists in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Blackhawks in Chicago. Two of the apples took place on the power play.

There were plenty of questions about how the offseason addition of Erik Karlsson would impact Burns' game, but the bearded beast is currently rocking the best scoring pace (0.94 points per game) of his 14-year career.

