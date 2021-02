Burns notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues.

Burns had a power-play helper on Evander Kane's first of two goals in the game. The 35-year-old Burns also set up Logan Couture's third-period equalizer. Through 18 games, Burns is up to 10 points, 54 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 16 PIM. Three of his points have come with the man advantage.