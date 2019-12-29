Play

Sharks' Brent Burns: Slings 20th helper

Burns posted an assist, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

While Burns didn't factor in on the scoresheet much, he still produced positive returns for fantasy owners. The defenseman has a goal and four helpers in his last five games and 26 points (six scores, 20 assists) in 40 appearances overall this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories