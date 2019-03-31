Sharks' Brent Burns: Snaps 14-game goalless streak
Burns tallied the game-winning goal 22 seconds into overtime during a 4-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.
While he's been racking up the assists, the score snapped a 14-game goalless streak for the veteran defenseman. Burns has been getting plenty of shots to the net, but similar to last season, he has been unable to replicate the 9.1 shooting percentage from his Norris Trophy season in 2016-17. Still, owners have to be pleased with his 14 goals and 79 points in 78 games this season.
