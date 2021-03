Burns scored a power-play goal, blocked three shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Burns turned the tide for the Sharks, scoring their first goal at 6:01 of the second period. The 35-year-old defenseman has drained five goals and supplied seven helpers through 21 games this season. He's added 59 shots on net, 16 PIM, 29 blocked shots and 16 hits.