Sharks' Brent Burns: Starting season slowly

Burns logged three shots on goal and three blocked shots in 26:06 of ice time in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.

Burns has now been held without a point in his first three games to kick off the 2018-19 campaign. The Sharks fell to 1-2-0 after Monday's shutout loss, scoring just five goals in those three contests. The former Norris Trophy winner will likely get back to his usual self soon, but it's been a frustrating start for San Jose to say the least.