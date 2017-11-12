Sharks' Brent Burns: Still hunting for first goal

Burns is still searching for his first goal this season.

Last season, the bearded blueliner led all players at this position with 29 goals en route to securing the Norris Trophy, but he's come up empty on 60 shot attempts through 15 games this year. Interestingly enough, he's actually shooting slightly more often than in 2016-17, when he fired a whopping 320 shots between the pipes. We knew that franchise points leader Patrick Marleau leaving for Toronto would have a negative affect on Burns, though his tailspin is perhaps more dramatic than anyone could have imagined.