Sharks' Brent Burns: Streak at five games and six points

Burns picked up an assist Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Wild.

Burns extended his point streak to five games and six points (two goals, four assists). He's way off his pace of last season and even the one before that. But Burns stands to see an uptick in his output with Erik Karlsson on the shelf for the rest of the season.

